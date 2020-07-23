Jim passed away at The Village at University Gates in Waterloo on Monday, July 20, 2020 in his 91st year. Jim is survived by daughters Kerry Dean, Bonnie Vollmer (Mark), Kathleen Meech (Tony), Robin Baird. Brother, William (Pat) Baird (Elsie). Grandchildren, Amy Victoria (Edmund), Matthew Rispin (Janna), Benjamin Rispin (Hayley), Cole Rispin (Holly), Cameron Tipple (Kayla), Alyssa Grant (Greg). Great grandchildren, Chayse Victoria, Jack Rispin, Isabel Grant. Life partner, Mary Alice Flood. Jim was predeceased by his beloved wife Iona Baird nee Gautreau, father Robert (Bert) Baird and mother Alma Baird nee Quehl, brothers Donald (Bob) Baird and John (Jack) Baird, grandson Henry Tipple, sons-in-law, Doug Rispin and Marshall Dean. Born and raised in Kitchener Waterloo, Jim played hockey for the Kitchener Midget Hockey Association and football for Saint Jerome's. Jim and Iona were married in Kitchener and moved their family around Ontario during his 52 year career with Beaver Lumber. Jim returned to Waterloo after a wonderful 52 years of marriage to Iona. Jim found love and laughter again with a new life partner, Mary Alice Flood which lasted for his remaining 18 years. He loved and laughed with his family and friends. Jim was proud to accomplish Grand Lodge A.F & A.M of Canada with over 60 years with the Freemasonry in Waterloo Region, Lodge 539. He was also an Affiliate of The Royal Canadian Legion and a member and shareholder of the Waterloo Club Ltd. He will always be remembered for his business acumen, quick wit, sharp intellect and his family values. The funeral service to honour Jim's life will be held in the chapel of the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19 precautions, attendance is by invitation only. Those wishing to participate in a livestream of the service may do so by visiting www.erbgood.com
and by following the link in Jim's obituary. A private family interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo. Condolences for the family and memorial donations to Ovarian Cancer Canada or the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.