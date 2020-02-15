|
It with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Jim on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Toronto General Hospital. Dearly missed by his beloved wife and best friend Beverley. Forever remembered by his loving seven children Matt (Cindy) Wilhelm, Rebecca (Derek Downing) Menary, Mark (Lindsay) Wilhelm, Victoria (Andy) Miller, Patrick Bernier, Marc (Priscillia) Bernier, and Jessica (Tim) Forler. Sadly missed by his 15 grandchildren, Kyle (Gillian), Keith, Kristofer, Ryan, Thomas, Hannah, Ayden, Iris, David, Marion, Patrick Jr., Miguel, Xavier, Cheyenne, and Keira. Survived by his dear sisters Ann (Dan) Blaskievich, Jean (Orval) Dorscht, and Carol (Peter) Bergen. And fondly remembered by his brothers-in-law Gary (Brigid) Burton, Mike (Gysele) Burton, and sister-in-law Laura Hennige. Missed by his nieces, nephews friends and colleagues from FAG Bearings. Predeceased by his newborn son David, his parents Dorothy and Carl Wilhelm. Fond memories of Jim as a small plane pilot, flying RC model airplanes, enjoying riding his motorcycle and enjoying the outdoors camping and fishing with family. Also, his community involvement serving as Captain of the 530 Air Cadets Squadron. Family and friends will be received at the Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 2723 Victoria St. N., Breslau (519 904 0400) on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment and reception to follow at the Memory Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Home. The family wishes to thank Dr. Patrick Gullane, and Dr. Ralph Gilbert and their team; a heartfelt thank you to the fellows, the resident doctors as well as the nursing staff of Unit 6B for their genuine compassion which is above and beyond in their care for Jim. Memorial donations to the Toronto General Hospital Head and Neck Unit 6B and or the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre If so desired a book on online condolences may be signed at www.memorycemetery.ca .
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 15, 2020