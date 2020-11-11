1/1
James Will and James Ironside
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PFC James Ironside (1968), Black Watch Regiment (RHR) Montreal, 1940-1945, father of James and David Ironside. PFC James Will (1945), Black Watch Regiment (RHR) Montreal, 1940-1945, KIA February 28, 1945, age 24 in Hochwald Forest action in Germany. Sole maternal uncle of James and David Ironside. Buried at Canadian War Cemetery in Holland. Flight Lieutenant Elmer C Gaiser (2003), Waterloo, 1940-1945, RCAF/RAF, Navigator on a Lancaster bomber squadron, 17 missions. Father of Linda and Gary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved