PFC James Ironside (1968), Black Watch Regiment (RHR) Montreal, 1940-1945, father of James and David Ironside. PFC James Will (1945), Black Watch Regiment (RHR) Montreal, 1940-1945, KIA February 28, 1945, age 24 in Hochwald Forest action in Germany. Sole maternal uncle of James and David Ironside. Buried at Canadian War Cemetery in Holland. Flight Lieutenant Elmer C Gaiser (2003), Waterloo, 1940-1945, RCAF/RAF, Navigator on a Lancaster bomber squadron, 17 missions. Father of Linda and Gary.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 11, 2020.