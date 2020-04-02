|
HARDMAN, James William "Jim" December 7, 1941 - March 29, 2020 Jim's family is saddened to announce his sudden passing at his residence in Holland Centre, Ontario, on March 29, 2020. Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Sharon Beatrice Hardman (nee Schwindt). He is lovingly remembered by his two sons, Steven Hardman (Vicki) of Baden and Ryan Hardman (Lisa) of Guelph. Cherished grandfather of Evan. He is survived by his brother Terry Hardman (Anne) of Holland Centre, sister-in-law Julie Miller (Brian) of Kitchener, and by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Wilford and Naomi Hardman (nee Near). Jim's funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Garafraxa Hill Funeral Home, Chatsworth. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Jim's life will be announced at a future date. If desired, donations to the Salvation Army or your local food bank would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be expressed online at www.garafraxahillfuneral.com.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 2, 2020