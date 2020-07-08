Jim passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at St. Mary's General Hospital, Kitchener, at the age of 84. Jim was born in Hamilton, Ontario and lived in many cities throughout Southwestern Ontario while growing up, eventually making Waterloo his home with his family since 1976. Beloved husband of Mavis (Baker) Allan (deceased July 6, 2013). Loving father and father-in-law of Tim and Jennifer Allan of Kitchener, Julie Allan of Grand Cayman and Matthew Allan of Toronto. Loving poppa of Stephanie (Seth) Horricks and Amanda Allan and great-grandfather of Bowyn Horricks. Predeceased by his parents James and Ica May (Stacy) Allan and sister Barbara. Jim was a well-respected insurance adjuster, branch manager and retired as a Vice President at Crawford Adjusters Canada in 1996. Jim was a past President of the Ontario Independent Adjusters Association (1978) and was also actively involved with the Brantford Jaycees and the Kitchener-Westmount Rotary Club. In his retirement, Jim loved to golf and travel across Canada, the United States and the Caribbean with Mavis and spend treasured time with his children, grandchildren and many friends at the family cottage in Grand Bend. Cremation has taken place. Due to COVID, there will be a private family service only at this time with plans for a memorial service for Jim if and when conditions allow. The family wishes to thank the St. Mary's Hospital 7th floor staff for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, Jim's family would appreciate donations to the Alzheimer Society of Waterloo-Wellington, 831 Frederick Street Kitchener, ON N2B 2B4 www.alzheimer.ca
