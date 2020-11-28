Passed away on November 25, 2020 at Grand River Hospital-Freeport Site at the age of 68. She was predeceased by her parents: Blake and Angela Art. Survived by her husband Walter Issac, her son Elgin and her brother Larry. She is missed by many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews in Canada, England and Northern Ireland. Jan's family will hold a private service at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Jan's family invites you to join the service via livestream on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Jan Art-Isaac's memorial.