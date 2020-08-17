Passed away, peacefully, on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Freeport Health Centre of Grand River Hospital at the age of 89. Beloved husband for over 60 years of his loving wife, Irene. Survived by dearest sisters, Joanne Nijhuis, Mimi Pasman, Janny Buil and sister-in-law, Truus ter Beest and their dear families. Predeceased by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Hendrik, Jan ter Beest, his brother Johan and three brothers-in-law, Anton Nijhuis, Benny Pasman and Hans Buil all from Winterswijk, the Netherlands. Special thanks to the staff at Freeport Palliative Care Centre and the nurses and doctors and the spiritual care services of chaplain Greta de Longhi of St. Mary's Hospital for their compassionate care and prayers. In keeping with Henk's wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Interment will be at Woodland Cemetery beside his cherished mother-in-law, Elizabeth Fedor. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation, Grand River Hospital Foundation - Freeport Site or Palliative Care would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Henk's memorial.