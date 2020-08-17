1/1
Jan (Henk) ter BEEST
Passed away, peacefully, on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Freeport Health Centre of Grand River Hospital at the age of 89. Beloved husband for over 60 years of his loving wife, Irene. Survived by dearest sisters, Joanne Nijhuis, Mimi Pasman, Janny Buil and sister-in-law, Truus ter Beest and their dear families. Predeceased by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Hendrik, Jan ter Beest, his brother Johan and three brothers-in-law, Anton Nijhuis, Benny Pasman and Hans Buil all from Winterswijk, the Netherlands. Special thanks to the staff at Freeport Palliative Care Centre and the nurses and doctors and the spiritual care services of chaplain Greta de Longhi of St. Mary's Hospital for their compassionate care and prayers. In keeping with Henk's wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Interment will be at Woodland Cemetery beside his cherished mother-in-law, Elizabeth Fedor. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation, Grand River Hospital Foundation - Freeport Site or Palliative Care would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Henk's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
