Peacefully passed away on May 13, 2020 in Lanark Heights Long Term Care Facility, Kitchener. Jane will be sadly missed by her husband of 61 years Allan Finlay; her daughter Elaine and her son Bill (Karen); grandsons Bradley (fiancee Marina) and Mitchell; her stepdaughters Emma and Taylor; her stepgrandson David (Kim), their children Jack and George. Cremation has already taken place and a celebration of Jane's life will take place when such gatherings will be allowed.



