Jane Allison (Jean) FINLAY
Peacefully passed away on May 13, 2020 in Lanark Heights Long Term Care Facility, Kitchener. Jane will be sadly missed by her husband of 61 years Allan Finlay; her daughter Elaine and her son Bill (Karen); grandsons Bradley (fiancee Marina) and Mitchell; her stepdaughters Emma and Taylor; her stepgrandson David (Kim), their children Jack and George. Cremation has already taken place and a celebration of Jane's life will take place when such gatherings will be allowed.

Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 27, 2020.
