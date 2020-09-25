1/1
Jane CLEMMER
Suddenly, as the result of a stroke on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener at the age of 70. Beloved wife of Oscar Clemmer for 48 years. Dear mother of Richard and Theresa, Tinus and Sheri, Dean and Heather, Fern Clemmer, Oscar Jr. and Shelley. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Will be missed by the Clemmer and Schlueter families. At Jane's request cremation has taken place. A drive past visitation will be held on Sunday, September 27 from 2 - 4 p.m. at Floradale Mennonite Church, 22 Florapine Road, Floradale followed by a private family service. The service will be livestreamed beginning at 4:30 p.m. and may be viewed at www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com. In memory of Jane, donations to Grand River Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 25, 2020.
