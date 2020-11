Elaine Jane Williams, age 89, of Stratford and formerly of Kitchener, passed away peacefully at Cedarcroft Place Retirement Residence on November 2, 2020. Loving mother of Jeff Paetz (Mary), Julie Knoll (Mike), Laura Boon (Art), Shelley Szedetzki (Frank). Grandmother of Derek Paetz, Shannon Paetz (Victor), Hayden Paetz (Skylar), Matthew Knoll (Cindy), Michael Knoll (Naomi), Nicole Nott (Dan), Denver and Collin Miller, Ryan Szedetzki (Brittany), Alex Szedetzki and several great-grandchildren. Sister of Margaret Close (Vern) and Thomas Frederick (Marilyn). Also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families. Predeceased by her parents Ted and Nellie Frederick, by a grandson Bradley Crawford and son-in-law Brian Crawford. A family graveside service will be held at Woodland Cemetery, Kitchener. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory may be made to House of Blessing Stratford through the W.G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron Street, Stratford. 519.271.7411 www.wgyoungfuneralhome.com