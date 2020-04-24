|
We are so very saddened by the sudden passing of Janeann (Kuenzig) Haid of Listowel. Her devotion and boundless love for her children, Colin and Elyse, and for her husband, George, will never be forgotten. Also, she will be sadly missed by son-in-law, Chris. Survived by her loving mother Eileen (Diebold) Kuenzig of Clinton, her brother Gary Kuenzig of Edmonton, and nephews Jeff, Scott, and Travis. Predeceased by her father Oswald, and brothers Danny and Paul. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel. Memorial donations to the Stratford General Hospital - Stroke Unit appreciated, and may be made through the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel. She touched the hearts of many, and she will be truly missed by her many friends. "There will not be a moment where we don't miss you." Condolences at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 24, 2020