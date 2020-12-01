1/
Janet Catharine Allemang
Janet Catharine Allemang, passed away peacefully at Bankside Retirement Residence, Kitchener on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Born in Kitchener October 20, 1929. Daughter of the late William A. and O. Marie (nee Schmidt) Allemang. Survived by her brother Ross Allemang, nephew Brad Allemang, and niece Beth (Karl) Grgurich. Predeceased by her sister-in-law Doris Allemang. Due to the pandemic, a private funeral service for Janet will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. We welcome friends and family to participate in a livestream of the service by visiting the website of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Waterloo www.redeemer-church.ca (See tab: View Sermon). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lutherwood Child and Family Foundation, Redeemer Lutheran Church, Doctors Without Borders, Sleeping Children Around the World or a charity of one's choice may be arranged by contacting the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Dec. 1, 2020.
