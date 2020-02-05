Home

Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of family and friends on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the age of 58. Beloved wife of Brian for 26 years. Loving mother of Dante and Dario. Dear daughter of Grant and Evelyn Gammie and daughter-in-law of Dennis and Kay Edissi and Colleen and Peter Bisset. Dear sister of Elaine Martin (David), Ruth Fox (Michael), Bill Gammie (Sherry) , Keith Gammie (Debbie), Ross Gammie (Kath) and her late infant sister Margaret Ellen Gammie. Jan will be missed by her brother-in-law Clark Edissi (Kim Westermann) and Paul Edissi (Wendy Forwell) and many nieces and nephews. Jan's family will receive relatives and friends from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener 519-749-8467. Parish Prayers 8:45 pm Friday evening. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. Francis R.C. Church, 49 Blueridge Ave., Kitchener followed by a reception in the church hall. Cremation to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Jan's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 5, 2020
