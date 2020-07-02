1/
Janice Debra (Crowley) Galloway
Passed away peacefully on June 30, 2020 at the age of 63. She leaves behind her beloved husband of 45 years, Doug. Janice was a wonderful mother to her three children, Steve, Dave (Krista) and Todd (Trudy). Nana will be missed by Grady, William, Adrian, Harper and Llewyn. She is survived by her brother Bryan (Diane) Crowley, and sister Pam (Stephen) O'Hara and was predeceased by her parents Bill and Lois Crowley and brother and sister-in-law Bob and Anne Crowley. Janice will be lovingly remembered by her many extended relatives and friends. Janice adored her family. She will be remembered for always putting her family first, as one who loved without boundaries. Janice's family will receive relatives and friends from 2-4pm & 6-8pm on Wednesday, July 8th, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A Private Liturgy will be held on Thursday, July, 9th, 2020. Relatives and friends must RSVP through the funeral home website, or by calling the funeral home to attend the visitation. Please note: guests are required to wear a face mask while in the premises. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Janice's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
