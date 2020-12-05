1/1
Janice Irene Elizabeth Harnack
Passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Grand River Hospital at the age of 70. Beloved wife of the late Calvin Breckenridge. Loving mother of Suzanne (Paul) Russell, Katherine Fraser, Caroline (Mike) Harvey, Michael Fraser (Jes) and Derek Fraser. Cherished grandma of Simone, Aiden, Alex, Maxwell, Kristian, Nicholas and Isabella. Dear sister of Murray, Marianne, Carol, Cecilia, Helen, Leonard, Mary-Jane, Ronnie and David. Predeceased by brother Norman. Janice worked as a nurse at Freeport Health Centre until her retirement. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to a charity of choice would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Janice's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Dec. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
