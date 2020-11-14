It is with great sadness we announce the sudden but peaceful passing of Janice Pilot on Friday, November 6, 2020 at her home at the age of 68. Loving mother of Michael Kakonyi and Heidi Kakonyi (Orin Thomas). Cherished Baba of Cooper and Brody Poulton, and Ryleigh and Declan Thomas. Beloved daughter of Alfreda and the late Joseph Pilot (2019) and sister of Sandra Pilot. As an LPN, Janice devoted her life to caring for others. Those who worked with her and were cared for by her will remember her beautiful heart. Always looking fantastic, she couldn't help but stand out in a crowd. Family and Friends will remember Janice's "Go big or stay home" look and personality, but the truest beauty was in her soul. She will be deeply missed. A graveside service will be held at 1:30pm on Saturday November 21st, 2020 at Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. Those who are unable to attend may view Janice's service via livestream at https://www.henrywalser.¬com/live-streaming
As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Janice's memorial.