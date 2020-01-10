|
Passed away tragically on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the age of 39. Beloved son of Deb and the late Don (2016). Loving brother of Shannon (Marlon) and stepbrother of Ryan Liechti. Treasured uncle of Tyson, Liam and Marquez. Cherished grandson of Roma and Hank. Will be greatly missed by his many aunts, uncles and cousins. Predeceased by his grandparents, Ross and Dolores Irvine. Jason's family will receive relatives and friends from 12:30 - 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, with a service in the chapel at 1:30pm. Reception to follow. Private family interment at Parkview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) - Waterloo Wellington or The Working Centre would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Jason's memorial.