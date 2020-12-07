1/1
Jason Jeffrey TOMESCH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jason's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jason left this earthly life, as he held his parents hands on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the young age of 28. He is now with his angels in the House of the Lord. Cherished son to his beloved parents, David and Susan Tomesch. Loved grandson to his Oma Olga Tomesch, and his Grandpa Russell Henrich. He is fondly remembered and will be dearly missed by his aunts and uncles; Karen (Martin) Vogels, Harald (Renate) Tomesch, Barb Buckley, Gord (Ruth) Henrich, Charlie (Lynn) Henrich, Glenn (Sharon) Henrich, 18 cousins, his extended family and friends. Predeceased by his Opa George Tomesch, his Grandma Elvina Henrich and his Uncle Ken Buckley. Jason died on United Nations World Disability Awareness Day. He was an advocate for people with disabilities. He also raised funds for many animal rescue organizations and shelters. Jason lived his life to the fullest and was truly an inspiration to everyone who knew him. Jason was an unwavering advocate for MDA Research, Animal Adoptions, KIVA, World Missions, Independent Living, Stop Gap, AODA, Able Gamers, Community Outreach, Native Rights and MP Disability Rights. He was an advocate for Muscular Dystrophy Walks where he was the Ambassador in 2015. The KW and Guelph Humane Societies were benefactors of his hard work for several fundraisers. Jason's family will receive relatives and friends at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467 on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. Guests must RSVP to attend and masks are mandatory. A private Funeral will be held at Holy Cross Luthern Church on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Friends may watch his service via the church website at www.holycrosskitchener.org. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Jason Tomesch Trust Fund (KidsAbility) would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Jason's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Walser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved