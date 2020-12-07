Jason left this earthly life, as he held his parents hands on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the young age of 28. He is now with his angels in the House of the Lord. Cherished son to his beloved parents, David and Susan Tomesch. Loved grandson to his Oma Olga Tomesch, and his Grandpa Russell Henrich. He is fondly remembered and will be dearly missed by his aunts and uncles; Karen (Martin) Vogels, Harald (Renate) Tomesch, Barb Buckley, Gord (Ruth) Henrich, Charlie (Lynn) Henrich, Glenn (Sharon) Henrich, 18 cousins, his extended family and friends. Predeceased by his Opa George Tomesch, his Grandma Elvina Henrich and his Uncle Ken Buckley. Jason died on United Nations World Disability Awareness Day. He was an advocate for people with disabilities. He also raised funds for many animal rescue organizations and shelters. Jason lived his life to the fullest and was truly an inspiration to everyone who knew him. Jason was an unwavering advocate for MDA Research, Animal Adoptions, KIVA, World Missions, Independent Living, Stop Gap, AODA, Able Gamers, Community Outreach, Native Rights and MP Disability Rights. He was an advocate for Muscular Dystrophy Walks where he was the Ambassador in 2015. The KW and Guelph Humane Societies were benefactors of his hard work for several fundraisers. Jason's family will receive relatives and friends at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467 on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. Guests must RSVP to attend and masks are mandatory. A private Funeral will be held at Holy Cross Luthern Church on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Friends may watch his service via the church website at www.holycrosskitchener.org
. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Jason Tomesch Trust Fund (KidsAbility) would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Jason's memorial.