|
|
Passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Toronto Western Hospital at the age of 49. Proud father of Erika and grandfather of Chloe and Olivia. Beloved son of the late Madeline (1999) and Manfred (2019). Cherished stepson of Julie Wutzke. Loving brother of Paul Wutzke, Rachelle Girard, Michael Wutzke, Shawn Burnett, Gerald Burnett and the late Gwen Burnett. Private Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Jason's Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Jason's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 25, 2020