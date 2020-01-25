Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason WUTZKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason WUTZKE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jason WUTZKE Obituary
Passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Toronto Western Hospital at the age of 49. Proud father of Erika and grandfather of Chloe and Olivia. Beloved son of the late Madeline (1999) and Manfred (2019). Cherished stepson of Julie Wutzke. Loving brother of Paul Wutzke, Rachelle Girard, Michael Wutzke, Shawn Burnett, Gerald Burnett and the late Gwen Burnett. Private Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Jason's Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Jason's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jason's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -