1/1
Jay L. STROM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STROM, Jay L. - February 1, 1937 - October 23, 2020 Jay suffered many years and finally decided it was time and he passed with advanced lung disease on Friday, October 23, 2020. Jay was born and grew up in Worthington, Minnesota on a hog, beef, soybean and corn farm. He learned early hard work, joy of farming, management of money and was surrounded by extended family with a warm rural church community. He and his wife brought this experience to Guelph, Canada in 1972, where he died last week as the patriarch of Strom's Farm & Bakery. He is survived by his wife Marg (née Hess) from PA. of 56 years. He was proud of his three sons Channing (Amy) and their two sons Lucas and Evan (Krista), Eric (Joanne) and their three children Ciara, Hannah and Owen, and Ryan (Jody) and their three children Tori, Bennett and Elliott. He is predeceased by sister Maralee and survived by his siblings Sheryl (Glen) and Jon (Elma). He is survived by many cousins and family in the US mid-west. Visitation will be held at the Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon Street on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 6-8p.m. To attend a visitation time, please RSVP on the funeral home website, or call (519) 821-5077. A private celebration of life will be held in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to MEDA(www.meda.org) or MCC (www.mcc.org) would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel
1099 Gordon Street
Guelph, ON N1G 4X9
(519) 821-5077
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved