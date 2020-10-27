STROM, Jay L. - February 1, 1937 - October 23, 2020 Jay suffered many years and finally decided it was time and he passed with advanced lung disease on Friday, October 23, 2020. Jay was born and grew up in Worthington, Minnesota on a hog, beef, soybean and corn farm. He learned early hard work, joy of farming, management of money and was surrounded by extended family with a warm rural church community. He and his wife brought this experience to Guelph, Canada in 1972, where he died last week as the patriarch of Strom's Farm & Bakery. He is survived by his wife Marg (née Hess) from PA. of 56 years. He was proud of his three sons Channing (Amy) and their two sons Lucas and Evan (Krista), Eric (Joanne) and their three children Ciara, Hannah and Owen, and Ryan (Jody) and their three children Tori, Bennett and Elliott. He is predeceased by sister Maralee and survived by his siblings Sheryl (Glen) and Jon (Elma). He is survived by many cousins and family in the US mid-west. Visitation will be held at the Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon Street on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 6-8p.m. To attend a visitation time, please RSVP on the funeral home website, or call (519) 821-5077. A private celebration of life will be held in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to MEDA(www.meda.org
) or MCC (www.mcc.org
) would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com