Jean-Anne Carmen (nee Hazenberg) was called home to be with her Lord on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the age of 47, following her courageous battle with cancer. Jean-Anne was the loving wife of Roy Bauman. She was the daughter of Bruce (1940-2006) and Anne (nee Bos, 1939-2014) Hazenberg of Bolsover, Ontario. She will be dearly missed by her siblings Yvonne (Blair) Haley, Monique (Randy) Harris, Peter Hazenberg, and Kathleen (Chris) Hearty, and by 8 nieces and nephews. She was loved and cherished by Roy's parents, Lloyd and Anna Bauman of Waterloo, Ontario, his nine siblings, their spouses, and 39 nieces and nephews. Jean-Anne was born in North York, Ontario on January 4, 1973. She went to Fenelon Falls Secondary School, and graduated from the University of Western Ontario with a Bachelor of Science. She married Roy Bauman on August 12, 2006. For the last 10 years Jean-Anne worked for SPRC, assisting with the breakfast program for schools in the city of Hamilton. She volunteered with Kiwanis Clubs of Hamilton, and for other service organizations. She attended Cheyne Presbyterian Church in Stoney Creek. Due to the recent COVID-19 situation, and for the safety of family and friends, a private funeral service will be held by the immediate family. This service will be recorded and available for viewing at the website of the Donald V. Brown Funeral Home, where condolences may also be left: www.donaldvbrown.ca. A celebration of life event will be planned for a time after the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at the Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre and at the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice for their kindness and compassion. In Jean-Anne's memory, donations to these facilities would be appreciated.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 25, 2020