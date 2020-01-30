Home

Passed away peacefully at St. Andrew's Terrace on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the age of 92. Predeceased by her beloved husband Gord Brethauer. Cherished mother of Diane Dedman (Bob), Don Brethauer (Louann), Susan Brethauer, the late Leslie Brethauer, Terry (the late Lyla) Brethauer, the late Karl Brethauer (Pat) and Sharon Morrice. Proud grandmother of 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Jean will also be missed dearly by her extended family and friends. Predeceased by her parents Pearl and John Porter. At Jean's request, cremation has taken place. Resting at Corbett Funeral Home, 95 Dundas St., Cambridge, where family and friends will be received for memorial visitation on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 63 Grand Ave. N., Cambridge, on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. As an expression of sympathy, donation may be made to Alzheimer Society. The family wishes to express a special thank you to the staff at St. Andrew's Terrace for their care and compassion over the years.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 30, 2020
