Passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020 in the presence of her family and surrounded by love at Chartwell Westmount Long Term Care Residence, Kitchener. Jean was predeceased by her parents William R. Stewart (1974) and Florence R. Crerar (1973), her sister Jessie (1918), her beloved husband Clifford Myles Woolcott (1997) and son-in-law John E. (Ted) House (2018). She is survived by her children Patricia J. (Pat) House, Donna M. Woolcott, Edwin A. (Ted) Woolcott, Margaret F. Woolcott (Timothy Fleming), and Donald S. Woolcott (Ferne). Jean is fondly remembered by her grandchildren Eleanor Morgan (Glenn), David House (Tanya), Glenna Woolcott (David Jenkins), Susan Woolcott (Patrick Schlitt), Derek Woolcott (Lisa), John Woolcott (Romy McMaster), Donna E. Woolcott (Vincent Hui), Ryan Woolcott (Kelly), Cameron Fleming, Alison Fleming. She always enjoyed the energy and excitement of her seventeen great-grandchildren. Jean will be greatly missed by her much loved sister Isobel Hastings (Gordon, 2008) and her nieces Marilyn and Norma Jean. Jean was intensely proud of all her family's achievements. She celebrated and acknowledged each accomplishment and consoled when required. Jean was born September 15, 1920 at Sunnybrook Farm, Bright. She attended Ratho elementary school, Plattsville Continuation School and graduated from Woodstock School of Nursing, Class of 1942. Jean was a registered nurse at Woodstock hospital up until her marriage to Clifford on October 9th, 1943 when Jean and Clifford moved to their farm on the thirteenth concession near Chesterfield. The couple worked together in the barn, fields and garden to support themselves and family of five children. With a growing family needing to be clothed and kept warm, she used her skills at sewing, knitting, and quilting for them. Jean faithfully kept in contact with her nursing classmates through visits, correspondence, and events of her Nursing Alumni Association. Clifford and Jean enjoyed Manitoulin Island and visits to Thunder Bay and Sudbury to visit her classmates and friends. In 1974 Jean and Clifford moved to Plattsville and Jean utilized her nursing skills to provide in home nursing support for the elderly and convalescents in the village of Plattsville in a style now known as homecare. A faithful member of Chesterfield United Church and the United Church Women, she worked to promote the life of the church and the spiritual health of her community, engaging in quilting bees and the annual bazaar to support the community. In later years she enjoyed knitting for the church prayer blanket project. Jean enjoyed eight years at Bankside Retirement Home in Kitchener where she was able to interact with many new friends. She enjoyed having sister Isobel and Gordon there with her. As her health declined, she moved into Westmount Long Term Care and made new friends and acquaintances. Jean was forever the most gracious of residents who never forgot to say thank-you regardless of how her day was going. During the last several years, as Mother's memories drifted away, we were able to visit with a wonderful lady who shared memories of her childhood and youthful years. Some of her fondest memories were of her years training and nursing at Woodstock General Hospital. The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff, caregivers and volunteers at Westmount Long Term Care (Pioneer). A celebration of Jean's life is being planned for a later date with. Cremation has taken place with interment at Chesterfield Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Graham A. Giddy Funeral Homes Ltd., Waterloo, Ontario. As expressions of sympathy, a donation to the Alzheimer Society, Peace United Church, Plattsville, or the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 9, 2020.