With sad, but grateful hearts for a long and wonderful life, we announce Mom's passing, at Hilltop Manor, on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the age of 101. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Earl Smith, 1966, and cherished children Ron Smith, 2017, Judy Crawford, 2018, second husband John Rappolt, 2003, two sisters, Florence Brousse and Rosie Smith and two brothers, George Muma and John Muma. Jean leaves her daughter Bev Brown (Bill) of Glen Morris, daughter-in-law Patti of Hespeler, son-in-law Peter of Sheffield, seven grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and members of the Rappolt family. We will miss her greatly but will be forever thankful for the life she lived, full of determination, strength, optimism and most of all love, and the life she gave to us, her family. Sleep soundly Mom. The roots you gave us continue to hold firm and the wings have helped us soar. A special thank you to the entire Hilltop family for their care, compassion, kindness and support. A private, family, graveside ceremony will be held. Arrangements entrusted to the T. Little Funeral Home (519) 623-1290.