passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener, Ontario on October 5, 2020 at the age of 84. Jean is now at home with the Lord. Beloved wife of William "Bill" McArdle. Dear mother of Kimberly (Jon) McArdle-Phipps, Kathryn (Steve) Flannery, and Jody Lynn Risdon. Loved grandma to Laura Flannery, Joel (Olivia) Flannery, Sam McArdle-Buse (Aimee), and Jessica Ostojic. Jean is survived by her sister Fay (Keith) Langill, and many nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by her parents, John and Dorothy McGill, and brothers John, Edward, Donald, Richard. Born in Noranda, Quebec, Jean as a young child, moved with her family to Kitchener. Jean was the third of 6 children born. Jean met Bill at the early age of 16, married 2 years later and would have celebrated their 66th anniversary in December. Jean was a member of Stirling Ave. Mennonite Church, where she volunteered for many years at the Clothing Centre. In her spare time, she enjoyed folk art painting, and later became proficient at making computerized cards for her grandchildren and friends. Cremation has already taken place. A visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home 171 King St. S., Waterloo, on Friday October 9, 2020 from 12:00pm to 12:45pm. Followed by a memorial service Friday October 9, 2020 at 1pm in the funeral home chapel. To attend the visitation and/or service, everyone must wear a facial covering, observe physical distancing, and RSVP to the funeral home by calling 519-745-8445. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the House of Friendship or Habitat for Humanity would be appreciated by the family.