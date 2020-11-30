1/1
Jean Grace Briggs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(nee Schweigert) Passed away at Derbeckers Heritage House in St. Jacobs on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Briggs (2015). Loving mother of Claire and her husband Jason Carmount. Proud grandma of Chase. Survived by her sisters Verna Carr (late David) and Janet Pedrotti (Peter). Loving aunt of Jeffrey Carr, Paul Pedrotti (Amber) and Kiri Purdy (Carl). Jean was a University Professor of French and Latin at Waterloo Lutheran University. Private cremation arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home (519) 749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Grand River Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Jean's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Walser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved