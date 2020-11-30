(nee Schweigert) Passed away at Derbeckers Heritage House in St. Jacobs on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Briggs (2015). Loving mother of Claire and her husband Jason Carmount. Proud grandma of Chase. Survived by her sisters Verna Carr (late David) and Janet Pedrotti (Peter). Loving aunt of Jeffrey Carr, Paul Pedrotti (Amber) and Kiri Purdy (Carl). Jean was a University Professor of French and Latin at Waterloo Lutheran University. Private cremation arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home (519) 749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Grand River Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
to view Jean's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 30, 2020.