Passed away, peacefully at Freeport Hospice - Centre of the Grand River Hospital on January 18, 2020 at the age of 85. Mother of Jim (Joan) of Waterloo, Dan (Shirley), Deanna (Mike) all of Kitchener. Predeceased by her husband George Walter and son George (Susan) and Grandmother to Kristopher, Michael, Craig, Chad, Crystal, and David and great-grandma of Marissa, Austin, Maddox, Nolan, Emma, Kelly, Charlie and Ruby. Survived by her brother Ken Schatz. Friends are invited to share their memories of Jean with her family at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street South in Waterloo on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 pm. The funeral service to celebrate Jean's life will be held in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. Cremation will follow. A reception will take place in the Fireside Room of the funeral home immediately after the service. Condolences for the family and donations to the Grand River Dialysis Unit can be arranged through the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 20, 2020