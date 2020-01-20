Home

POWERED BY

Services
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean DEGEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Irene Pearl DEGEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Irene Pearl DEGEN Obituary
Passed away, peacefully at Freeport Hospice - Centre of the Grand River Hospital on January 18, 2020 at the age of 85. Mother of Jim (Joan) of Waterloo, Dan (Shirley), Deanna (Mike) all of Kitchener. Predeceased by her husband George Walter and son George (Susan) and Grandmother to Kristopher, Michael, Craig, Chad, Crystal, and David and great-grandma of Marissa, Austin, Maddox, Nolan, Emma, Kelly, Charlie and Ruby. Survived by her brother Ken Schatz. Friends are invited to share their memories of Jean with her family at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street South in Waterloo on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 pm. The funeral service to celebrate Jean's life will be held in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. Cremation will follow. A reception will take place in the Fireside Room of the funeral home immediately after the service. Condolences for the family and donations to the Grand River Dialysis Unit can be arranged through the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -