1/1
Jean Katherine (Geisel) Murray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully, at home on August 13, 2020 at the age of 87. Loving wife of Gordon for over 60 years. Cherished mother of David (Donna), Jay (Lori) and Tracy (Ron). Devoted grandma to Christopher (Christine), Jeff (Kirstin), Mike (Amelia), Terrence, Kirean, Hailie and Ceildh. Great-grandma to Meghan, Madelyn, Hilary, Jillian, Preston and Jesse. Loving sister to Barb (Gerry) and sister-in-law Betty. Will forever remain in the hearts of many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her son Dale and her brother Donald. Jean enjoyed playing 5-pin bowling in both mixed and women's leagues. She was also involved in many other local organizations and was a devoted member of the Lutheran Church of Hanover Circuit Grace, Kincardine. A visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. with the service beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Breslau. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, to attend the visitation and funeral service, personal face coverings are required, and relatives and friends must register (RSVP) at www.erbgood.com or by calling the funeral home at 519-745-8445. A special thank you to her friends and neighbours in Point Clark for their continued love and support. Condolences for the family and donations to the Canadian Cancer Society are appreciated and can be arranged through the funeral home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Erb & Good Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved