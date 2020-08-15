Passed away peacefully, at home on August 13, 2020 at the age of 87. Loving wife of Gordon for over 60 years. Cherished mother of David (Donna), Jay (Lori) and Tracy (Ron). Devoted grandma to Christopher (Christine), Jeff (Kirstin), Mike (Amelia), Terrence, Kirean, Hailie and Ceildh. Great-grandma to Meghan, Madelyn, Hilary, Jillian, Preston and Jesse. Loving sister to Barb (Gerry) and sister-in-law Betty. Will forever remain in the hearts of many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her son Dale and her brother Donald. Jean enjoyed playing 5-pin bowling in both mixed and women's leagues. She was also involved in many other local organizations and was a devoted member of the Lutheran Church of Hanover Circuit Grace, Kincardine. A visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. with the service beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Breslau. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, to attend the visitation and funeral service, personal face coverings are required, and relatives and friends must register (RSVP) at www.erbgood.com
or by calling the funeral home at 519-745-8445. A special thank you to her friends and neighbours in Point Clark for their continued love and support. Condolences for the family and donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
are appreciated and can be arranged through the funeral home.