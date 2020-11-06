1/1
Jean Louise Hamilton
1930 - 2020
Formerly of Exeter and Kitchener passed away peacefully at the Stratford General Hospital in Stratford on Wednesday November 4, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born in Carleton Village, Shelbourne County, Nova Scotia on March 9, 1930 of the Late Leslie Hamilton and Susan (McKay) Hamilton. She was the youngest of 14 children. Jean is survived by her; two children, Eric and wife Kim Bowmaster, Dan and his wife Catherina Bowmaster, two step children, Terry and Wife Lenore Hamilton, Debora and her husband Richard Dryland, sister Marjorie Cook (Hamilton), sister-in-law, Martha Hamilton, wife of the Late Al Hamilton, four grandchildren, Vikki Madden, Krista Bowmaster, Tera Bowmaster and Kayla Bowmaster as well as five great grandchildren. Besides her parents, Jean was predeceased by her Late husband Vernon Hamilton (2020) and also her first husband Lawrence Bowmaster (1972) her brothers, William, Alfred, Cecil, Russell, and sisters Ruth , Lillian, Mae , Clara (Pearl) Beatrice (Bi), Hazel, Elsie and Dorothy. Relatives and friends will be received at the Memory Gardens Funeral Home 2723 Victoria St. N. Breslau 519 904 0400 on Wednesday November 11, 2020 from 12 - 1 p.m. A celebration of Jean's life will be held in the funeral home chapel at 1 p.m. Interment to follow at the Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the Guelph Wellington Women in Crisis Center or Hospice Wellington would be appreciated by the family.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 6, 2020.
