Jean Margaret Johnston (nee Schaefer) passed away on November 9, 2019 after a long fight with Alzheimer's. She was 94. Born on September 16, 1925 in Kitchener, she was preceded in death by her husband Ted, a former Kitchener Fire Chief. Both Jean and Ted were long time members St Mark's and St Peter's Lutheran churches. Until her health condition made it impossible, Jean took great pleasure in craft work, particularly making beaded Christmas ornaments. Friends from around the world delight in bringing them out at Christmas. She was also a gifted painter even though she never took lessons. Many who knew her were aware that she sewed the most beautiful clothing. She was a loving and supportive wife and mother - we couldn't have asked for better. Jean is survived by her daughter Catherine, son-in-law Rick and her sister Betty. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer Society and an online guestbook is available at www.erbgood.com. A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. in the Fireside Room of the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 11, 2020