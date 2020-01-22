|
|
Passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital on Friday January 17, 2020 at the age of 72 years. Jean worked as a custodian for over 25 years with the Waterloo County School Board. She is the Beloved wife of Glen Marshall. Loving mother of David and Carl Hurlburt. Dear Sister of Meryl Gamme, Paul and John Gibson. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren. Predeceased by sons Andrew and Jim Hurlburt Cremation has taken place. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Grand River Regional Cancer Centre as expressions of sympathy. Messages and condolences may be left for the family at www.tricitycremations.com or 519.772.1237.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 22, 2020