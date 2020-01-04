|
Passed away peacefully at St Mary's General Hospital on Thursday January 2nd, 2020 in her 81st year. Jean was predeceased by her parents, Christina and Daniel, and her stepfather Edward. She is survived by her loving brothers Stephen and Peter. She will also be fondly remembered by her nephews Elliot (Heather), Derek (Angela) and Brendan (Lesli) and their children, as well as the many students that she taught over the years. Jean was born in Sudbury Ontario. Her father died shortly after Jean's birth, and her mom moved back to the family home in Sault Ste. Marie. She was educated at Holy Angel's School and studied music as well. Secondary education took place at St. Joseph's High School in North Bay. After that she joined the Sisters of St. Joseph, where she started teaching elementary school and music in Ontario communities north of Lake Superior. At age 36 she left the religious community and moved to Kitchener Ontario, where she taught with the Separate School system. An accomplished musician, she became the accompanist for the Kitchener Waterloo Police Chorus and performed both in Canada and Great Britain.