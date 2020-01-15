|
It is with great sadness of the sudden passing of Jean on January 3, 2020 in Burnley, Lancashire England in her 91st year, she was born December 1, 1929 in Burnley Lancashire England. She was predeceased by her husband George Riley (1972), brothers Harry and Clifford Uttley, and son Phillip Riley (2004). Lovingly remembered by daughters June Cook (Barry) Susan Riley. Grandchildren Diane Costa (John) Andrew Carter (Lisa) Mark Cook, James Carter (Lisa) Cherie Riley and Adele Copeman. Great-grandchildren Jesse, Dylan, Sophie, Mollie, Melody, Connor, Harmony, Freya, Frankie, Jacob, JJ, Leo. Funeral arrangements will take place Monday, January 20, 2020 in Burnley Lancashire England at the Burnley crematorium followed by a service at the Kingdom Hall.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 15, 2020