Jean STRONG
Gertrude Jean Arnetta (Lohr) Strong of Listowel, and formerly of Gorrie, passed away at Livingstone Manor, Listowel, on Friday, October 23, 2020, in her 87th year. Wife of the late Bill Strong (2006). Mother of Laurie and Leonard Schneider of Gorrie, Wayne and Vickey Strong of London, and Suzanne and Grant Gnay of Goderich. Grandmother of Cara Schneider and Jimmy Kang of Toronto, Lucas Schneider and Roxanne Rochon of Palmerston, Andrew Schneider and Casey Irvine of Wingham, Elizabeth Strong and Chris Maedel of Keswick, John and Renee Strong, Joe and Megan Strong, and Kaitlin Strong and Robert Jordan, all of London, and Ethan and Victoria Strong of Chicoutimi, Quebec. Great-grandmother of Avalyn, Henry, Evelyn, Nicholas, Emily, Mia, Thomas, Stella, Annabelle, and Alice. Sister-in-law of Helen Currie of Wingham, Marie Strong of Gorrie, Alex and Gwen Strong of Wingham, and Joanne and Robert Allan of Kitchener. Predeceased by her parents Harry and Arnetta (Keil) Lohr, stepmother Laura Lohr, and stepbrother Ward Lohr. A private family funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Kurtzville on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Kurtzville. The service will be recorded, and the link will be available on the funeral home website. Memorial donations to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Kurtzville would be appreciated, and may be made through the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 26, 2020.
