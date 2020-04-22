|
Peacefully passed away at Golden Years Nursing Home, Cambridge, on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the age of 83. Beloved wife of Garth Anderson for 63 years. Loving mother of Stephanie and David Hipel and Scott and Sonya Anderson. Loved grandmother of Jessica Anderson, Tahnee Hipel, and Melissa Baumgaertner. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Florence (Dolly) and Playford Hales, Marion Brohman, and Joan Brohman. Lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews, Garth's family, and many friends. Predeceased by her parents Joe and Dora Brohman and siblings Elizabeth and Joseph in infancy, Catherine, twin brother James, Helen (Peter) Steffler, Bertha (Cecil) Noonan, George, Andrew, Fran (John) Clements, and Marg (Jerry) Snyder. Jeanette was responsible for organizing the Terry Fox Run and the Great Ride 'n' Stride in Elmira. She jointly operated Studio 10 fitness for over 15 years. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date and will be announced in the paper. The family appreciates the loving care she received at Golden Years LTC during her time there. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 22, 2020