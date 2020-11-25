1/1
Jeanette Gail BRIDLE
1936-01-03 - 2020-11-22
It is with heavy hearts and gratitude for a life well lived, that we announce the peaceful passing of our dear mother in her 85th year. Formerly Jeanette Roedding, wife of Brian Bridle; mother of John Bridle (Christine) of St. Catharines, Beth Burkhart (Dwayne) of Kitchener, and Bonnie King (Michael) of Hamilton. Loving grandmother of Kaitlyn Langbroek (Sean), Danielle Bridle, Jesse and Adrian King. Dear sister of Lois (Roedding) Mansfield of London and sister-in-law of Robert Dahmer of Kitchener. Jeanette is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Jeanette was predeceased by her parents Irma (Haist) and Arthur C. Roedding; her sister Marlene Carse and brother-in-law Robert J Carse; her step-mother Margaret (Pletsch/ Capling) Roedding; and step-sisters Helen Bishop (Larry), Kathryn Becker (Lorne), and Norma Dahmer. Jeanette was a Registered Nurse, a graduate of London Bible College and later in life, a Real Estate agent with Royal LePage in Ancaster, Ontario. A private celebration of life will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home in Waterloo, Ontario. We welcome friends and family to participate in a livestream of the service by registering on Jeanette's obituary page at www.erbgood.com. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made through a donation to Hamilton Health Sciences-the General Hospital Cardiac Care ICU or the Palliative Care Unit at Freeport Health Centre of Grand River Hospital in Kitchener. Donations may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 25, 2020.
