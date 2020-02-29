|
Passed away peacefully at Pinehaven Nursing Home on February 18, 2020 at the age of 87. Predeceased by her loving husband Ken Kopf (2019), dear mother to Robert, Debra Hines (Bob), Trish Voisin and Dave (Wendy). Loving grandmother to Rob (Teresa), Becky, Melissa, Jason (Liz), Jenna (Max), Chad (Emily), Natalie and Natasha (Brendan). Great-grandmother to Jaxx, Abbey, Xandre, Xavier, Bauer, and Oakley. The family would like to express their sincere thanks and deepest gratitude to the staff at Pinehaven Nursing Home for the care and compassion given to our mother for the past 7 years. A service at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday March 7, 2020 in the chapel followed by reception and lunch in the Fireside Room at Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street South, Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or Diabetes Canada would be appreciated.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 29, 2020