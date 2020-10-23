1/1
Jeanette "Jan" LAPSLEY
Unexpectedly, with her daughter by her side on Wednesday, October 21st at the age of 78. Jan was the loving wife of Ken (2011) for 45 years. Cherished mother of Chris (1995) and Carolyn Baltaz (Mike). Loving and devoted grandma to Brooke and Logan. Beloved step-mother to Liz Lapsley (Karen Elder). She will be sadly missed by her sisters, Audrey Weido, Yvonne Forler, Sharon Fawcett (John) and Gayle Forler. Fondly remember by her nephew Paul Weido, special friend Kay Danforth and many cousins from the Forler and Krieck families. Predeceased by her parents Edward and Elisabeth Forler. Jan leaves behind a legacy of being devoted to both her family and church. She was a lifetime member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church, belonging to the choir, ELW, quilting, Tuesday card group and Altar Guild. Family and friends will be received at the Graham Giddy Funeral Home (617 King St. N., Waterloo) on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A private family funeral will be on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 1 p.m. Due to covid19 restrictions please register on our website for Jan's visitation. Please select a time to visit or phone the funeral home at 519 888 7700 to register. Please respect others by wearing a mask at the funeral home and use hand sanitizer. Donations to St. Stephen Lutheran Church or Bereaved Families of Ontario - Midwestern Region would be appreciated by the family. On line condolences and donations can be made through the funeral home at www.grahamgiddyfh.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 23, 2020.
