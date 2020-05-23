Jeanie NEILSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeanie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully, passed away at her home with her daughter by her side, on Thursday, May 21, 2020, in her 93rd year. Loving wife of the late Hugh "Scotty" Neilson (2003). Dear mother of the late Liz Falkenstern (2019) and husband Mike of Kitchener and Sandra Neilson of Waterloo. A special grandma (Brocca) of James Falkenstern and fur babies Hannah and Hamish. Survived by many nieces and nephews (great and great-great) in Hamilton and Scotland. Jeanie retired after many years of service with Mutual Life. She enjoyed travelling and line dancing. She also enjoyed her time at the Alzheimers Program at Sunnyside. Thank you to Dr. Bodkin and his staff, to Heather and Paula and Nurse Vanessa. Thank you to all her PSW`s: Barb, Tanya, Kayla, Kemi, Candice and Julie, Visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 2-4pm (please be aware that physical gathering limitations will be observed). In these challenging times of COVID-19 Pandemic, close family members will attend a funeral service on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 11am. Jeanie's extended family and friends may view funeral service via the livestream at www.erbgood.com In Mrs. Neilson's memory, donations to Alzheimers Society would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy and may be arranged through the funeral home www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved