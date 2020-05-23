Peacefully, passed away at her home with her daughter by her side, on Thursday, May 21, 2020, in her 93rd year. Loving wife of the late Hugh "Scotty" Neilson (2003). Dear mother of the late Liz Falkenstern (2019) and husband Mike of Kitchener and Sandra Neilson of Waterloo. A special grandma (Brocca) of James Falkenstern and fur babies Hannah and Hamish. Survived by many nieces and nephews (great and great-great) in Hamilton and Scotland. Jeanie retired after many years of service with Mutual Life. She enjoyed travelling and line dancing. She also enjoyed her time at the Alzheimers Program at Sunnyside. Thank you to Dr. Bodkin and his staff, to Heather and Paula and Nurse Vanessa. Thank you to all her PSW`s: Barb, Tanya, Kayla, Kemi, Candice and Julie, Visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 2-4pm (please be aware that physical gathering limitations will be observed). In these challenging times of COVID-19 Pandemic, close family members will attend a funeral service on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 11am. Jeanie's extended family and friends may view funeral service via the livestream at www.erbgood.com In Mrs. Neilson's memory, donations to Alzheimers Society would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy and may be arranged through the funeral home www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 23, 2020.