Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the age of 87. Jeanne will be lovingly remembered by her children Joanne (Rick) Kular and Kathy (Richard) Schneider. Jeanne will also be fondly remembered by her four grandchildren, Eric, Jonathan, Laura, and Sarah, and by daughter-in-law Daphne. Jeanne was predeceased by her husband, Peter, and her son, Robert. Jeanne was a faithful member of St. Anne's Parish where she enjoyed singing in the choir and volunteering there in many capacities. She also volunteered for RAISE over the years helping out in the office and doing volunteer driving. Her family will also forever cherish her beautiful handmade quilts and remember her homemade pies. Family and friends will be received from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener. Prayers will be offered at 8:45 p.m. on Sunday. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anne's R. C. Church, 268 East Ave., Kitchener on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Reception to follow. Interment at Mount Hope, Kitchener. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Vincent de Paul - St. Anne's Parish would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Jeanne's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 11, 2020