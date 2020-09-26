Jeanne Dear

Jeanne Marie Marthe Dear (née Fousse) passed away peacefully in Kitchener, Ontario on September 22, 2020 at the age of 92. Born in Metz, France, Jeanne was a teenager during the occupation of France. She was the first born of three daughters. Jeanne worked in the steno pool in Metz during WWII. She met and married Walter, who was a member of the Canadian Air Force stationed in Metz, France. Jeanne then emigrated to Canada with Walter and their daughter, Josette, in 1957. Jeanne and Walter had two more children in Ottawa, a son, Jean-Paul and a daughter, Jennifer. Jeanne worked for the Canadian Government for many years, in different departments, translating documents from English to French and was one of the very few who mastered "her" Micom 2000 word processing machine. Jeanne was on the leading edge of new technology not only in the office but in medicine too. She was devastated when hearing loss and deafness derailed her life but that did not stop her. Jeanne became one of the first adults to trial a new device, a cochlear implant, and it was extremely successful for her in bringing sound back into her life. She especially loved to hear the voices of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Our most sincere thanks to Dr. Schramm and Dr. Parnes for making this joy possible for her. Jeanne was predeceased by her two sisters, Thérèse and Odile. Jeanne is survived by her husband of 63 years, Walter James Dear; three children, Josette (Joe), Jean-Paul (Kimberley), Jennifer (Chris); 10 grandchildren, Andrew (Carley), Sonia, John (Lisa), Jesse (Daniel), Carly (Alex), Rob (Jana), Sean (Sarah), Jeffrey (Rachelle), Michele (John), Kelly (Daniel); and 12 great-grandchildren, Elara, Kiera, Hannah, Scotland, Nelson, Isabella, Sophia, Aliyah, Mark, Sydney, Austin, and Arlo. Family living in France: Joëlle, Guy, Martine, Hervé and their families. A family service led by Father Chris Pietraszko will be celebrated in Tavistock, Ontario on September 28, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to www.voicefordeafkids.co in memory of Jeanne Dear. Personal condolences can be posted at www.francisfh.ca