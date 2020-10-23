There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under heaven: a time to be born and a time to die. Ecclesiastes 3:1-2 Jeanne was born on the family farm in Chesley on March 5, 1925 and died at Freeport Hospital in Kitchener on October 19, 2020. She is the last surviving family member of her generation. Mom is remembered with much love by her daughter and son-in-law, Barb and Stephen Code, grandchildren, Sarah (Blake Hagedorn), Laura and Matthew Code, Jamie, Joshua, Nicholas and Kimberley Kennedy and great-grandson, Paxton Kennedy-McVey. She is fondly remembered by sister-in-law, Violet Sykes, as well as her nephews and nieces. Jeanne was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Larry Sykes, (2011), daughter, Mary Van Bommel, (2018), and brother, Murray Thomson (1995). Jeanne graduated from K-W Hospital's nursing program in 1946 and worked over the years in a number of hospitals and for the V.O.N. She retired in 1990 after working part time for nearly 20 years on the maternity floor at K.W. Hospital. Her nursing class maintained life-long friendships, having yearly reunions until about 10 years ago. She was a founding member of Highland Baptist Church where she sang in the choir for 50 years. Curling, playing bridge, singing and cooking were all activities that she enjoyed but her favourite pastime was being with her family, especially her grandchildren. Her favourite place to be was at the cottage on Kushog Lake where many special memories were created. Jeanne had many close friendships which she treasured. She persevered through hearing and vision loss, not wanting to give up her independence, nor her interest in others. Thank you to the residents and staff at Waterloo Heights and Briarfield Gardens for their kindness to Mom and to Elizabeth Sykes for her care over the years. The compassionate care of the nurses on 3E at Freeport during Mom's last 3 weeks is so appreciated by the family. Jeanne's family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00 P.M. - 4:00 P.M. and 6:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A funeral service will be held at Highland Baptist Church, 135 Highland Rd W Kitchener, on November 1, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. Guests are required to RSVP to attend both the visitation and service through the funeral home website or by calling the funeral home directly. Please note, wearing a face mask is required while on the premises. Those who are unable to attend the funeral are invited to live stream the service virtually at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
. In memory of Jeanne, donations may be made to Highland Baptist Church, the K-W Symphony, or a charity of your choice
. We will miss her but know that she is at peace. "Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest." Matthew 11:28 Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Jeanne's memorial.