of Teviotdale passed away peacefully at the Palmerston and District Hospital on Saturday, December 21, 2019 in her 90th year. Beloved wife of Adolf Moesker for 66 years. Cherished mother of the late Margaret Gifford (2010) and Pam and Derek Parsons of Drayton. Grandmother of Zachary Parsons, Victoria Parsons and her partner Brandon Snow. Great grandmother of Payton. Sister-in-law of Adrie and Aike Maarsingh and Aaf and Henk Jager and their families. Fondly remembered by her extended family in Hastings and Newfoundland, Nash her grandpup as well as by her nieces, nephews and friends. To honour Jeanne's wishes cremation has taken place. Please join the family for a casual afternoon to share memories at the Moorefield Community Centre on Sunday January 5, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Palmerston and District Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Heritage Funeral Home, Drayton. www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca