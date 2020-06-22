Passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on June 19, 2020 in Cambridge, ON at the age of 85. Loving mother to Bonnie, Bobby, Beth and Becky. Cherished grandmother to Mike (Jill), Amy, Nicole (Adam), Matthew (Pandora), Todd, Brandon, Patricia, Steven, Jenna and James and great grandmother to 9. Dear sister to Don (Carol), Larry (Van) and Pat (David). Predeceased by grandson, Travis (March 2020), siblings, Bonnie, Sandra and Bev. Jennie's family will receive relatives and friends from 2:30 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. The Funeral Service will follow in the chapel at 3:30 p.m. Pastor Steve Fleming, officiant. Relatives and friends must RSVP to attend Jennie's visitation and service. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, 15 minutes will be given to share your condolences and guests are required to wear a face mask. Friends may also join Jennie's service via live stream at henrywalser.com/live-streaming. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Bible Society or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Jennie's memorial and where you can RSVP to attend the visitation and service.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 22, 2020.