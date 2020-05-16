Jeff died suddenly on May 12th, 2020 at Hamilton General Hospital at the age of 52 years. Jeff was the loving husband of Wendy Dannemann (nee) Brown. Loving father of Krystal, Shawn, Tatjana and Brandon. Cherished Papa to Jayden, Victoria, Dominic and Kyron. Jeff will also be sadly missed by his mother Eka Dannemann and fondly remembered by his family Ted and Jayne, Erika and Joe, Michelle and Paul and Heather and Scott and many nieces and nephews. Jeff was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He ran a successful family company for many years - JD Insulation of Kitchener. Wendy would like to extend her deepest gratitude to the amazing nurses and doctors at both Grand River and Hamilton General Hospital. The family will receive their friends for visitation on Sunday, May 17, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at the Graham A. Giddy Funeral Homes-Waterloo Chapel, 617 King St. N. Waterloo (across from Home Depot). Cremation has already taken place. Please be advised, due to the current protocols enacted to protect public health safety, only 10 guests are permitted in the premises at a time. Therefore we will kindly ask guests to wait outside of the building until the number decreases below ten. Donations to the Canadian Wildlife Foundation would be appreciated. Condolences online at www.grahamgiddyfh.com 519.888.7700.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 16, 2020.