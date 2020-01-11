Home

Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Jeffrey John Douglas Kit


1972 - 12
Jeffrey John Douglas Kit Obituary
A Celebration of Jeff's Life will take place at the Waterloo Knights of Columbus Hall, 145 Dearborn Place Waterloo on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Private Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home (519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Jeff's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 11, 2020
