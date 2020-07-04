It is with great sadness that the family of Jeffrey announce his passing on June 27, 2020, at the age of 50, after a courageous battle with cancer over the past few months. Jeffrey's proudest achievement and greatest love was for his son, Hawkin. Jeffrey is also survived by his parents. Patricia Paleczny (Marcel Verrier) and Paul Paleczny (Cynthia); siblings Alan Paleczny (Kelly) and Andrea Heard (Bradley); nephews Zachary, Ethan and Ryan. His extended family includes step-siblings Jameson Bouffard (Julie and their children Madeline and Dylan), Sandra Verrier (Jeremy Hutchin, Lex) and Laura Verrier. Jeffrey was also loved by many aunts, uncles and close friends in Ontario and BC. He was predeceased by all of his grandparents. Jeffrey was an Environmental Geography graduate from the University of Waterloo, and a proud champion for the environment. He was most happy when spending time with family and friends creating memories and sharing stories of his adventures as an outdoorsman, sailor, canoeist, skier and photographer. Private arrangements are being made through Erb & Good Funeral Home in Waterloo. A celebration of life will be held at a time when gathering restrictions ease and we look forward to seeing everyone and sharing in Jeffrey's life. We also wish to thank all of the amazing people in the Grand River Oncology Department, ICU and Cancer Clinic, your kindness and support was greatly appreciated. As expressions of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre or a charity of your choice
would be appreciated and may be arranged through the funeral home, www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.