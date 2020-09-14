Jeffrey STADELBAUER

Passed away suddenly, on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in Kitchener at the age of 46. Loving Pops and best friend of Conner Stickles and fondly remembered by Laura and her son Brooks. Dear son of Murray and Christa. Brother of Tammy Lyn Cowan. Grandson of Kurt and Minnie Boese. Most supportive uncle to Natasha and Kayla Cowan. Caring cousin to Leigh Anne Boese. He will be missed by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Also greatly missed by the people who knew him in Port Elgin. Best buds to his little guy, Max. Jeffrey had a strong faith and was well known for his charisma and exceptional cooking. Jeffrey's family will receive relatives and friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. Private cremation to follow. As expressions of sympathy, an education fund for Jeffrey's grandson, Brooks, has been set up. Please make cheques payable to Tammy Lyn Cowan (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Jeffrey's memorial.