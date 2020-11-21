Jenifer, who preferred to be called "Jeny" by her friends and family passed away in the early morning hours of November 16, 2020 at Cambridge Memorial Hospital where she worked for 26 years. Jeny was born in Accrington, England on July 17th, 1944 to Foster and Margaret Wood. Jeny is survived by Alan Heyes, her loving and devoted husband of 56 years. She is also survived by her two sons, Mark Lynden Heyes and Neil Alan Heyes as well as her daughters-in-law Kimberley Clark and Tina Tarrant. While Jeny worked at Cambridge Memorial Hospital she also worked inside her home where her primary concern was her children, grand-children and the well-being of those around her. Jeny knew everyone and everyone knew and loved her. She is survived by her grandchildren, Aidan Heyes and Megan Heyes and by her two step-grandchildren, Bradley Follows and sadly, Brock Follows who died in 2013. Aside from her husband, children and grandchildren she is survived by her brother John Wood and two sisters, Barbara Ramsbottom and Kathleen Astley. Anyone that knew Jeny knew she loved and adored animals. She was grandma to her "fur" grandkids Kingston, Charlie, Ricki and Jules. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
or the Cambridge Humane Society in the name of Jenifer Heyes. Messages and condolences may be left at www.tricitycremations.com
or 519.267.7199.